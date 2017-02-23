Federal lawyer urges colleagues to resist ‘indefensible’ Trump policies

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan Pause

0:28 Schumer: Possibility National Guard might be used for immigration enforcement 'despicable'

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

1:52 Sanders: Mulvaney failing to pay nanny tax 'a serious issue'

1:02 Argument breaks out after McConnell speaks in Lawrenceburg

1:41 Mitch McConnell greeted by boos, chants as he arrives at luncheon

3:23 Schumer: Trump nominees rushed through because "they are ashamed of them"

2:32 Melania Trump's focus as First Lady is to end cyberbullying