GOP lawmakers get details on Ryan Obamacare repeal plan and advice on how to sell it

2:11 FBI Director James Comey defends his decision to not prosecute Hillary Clinton Pause

1:28 Comey and Congress go head to head over Hillary's emails

0:32 Pelosi: Democrats must be unified

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell

1:40 Congressional Black Caucus "outraged" by fatal police shootings, calls for more federal action

3:57 Congress approves limiting refugees admitted to the U.S.

0:32 Republican Congressman Tom McClintock faces loud crowd and a police escort outside

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'