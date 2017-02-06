Democrats insist new details warrant SEC probe into Tom Price’s stock trades

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools Pause

1:08 Perry: I regret recommending abolishing the Department of Energy

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

0:48 Trump counters on Putin question, says 'Our country's so innocent?'

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips