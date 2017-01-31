Senate confirms Elaine Chao, but 6 ‘no’ votes are unusual for transportation secretary

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU Pause

1:57 Who is Stephen Bannon?

1:08 Perry: I regret recommending abolishing the Department of Energy

1:48 A Valium joke during finance hearing leads to senators squabbling about 'tone'

0:36 Climate change protest in Kansas City

3:25 Calif. Sen. Kamala Harris: Fight we will do, fight we will win

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:48 Protests emerge at Sea-Tac in response to immigration freeze