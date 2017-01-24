Trump the schmoozer may be just the kind of president Congress wants

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director Pause

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

1:03 The dabber's dad, Rep. Marshall, says Speaker Ryan is no longer confused about dabbing

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration