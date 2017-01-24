Is Mulvaney a fiscal hawk with babysitter blues?

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director Pause

2:42 Trump's White House

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

1:08 Mike Pompeo will take Trump's lead on national security

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote 'no' in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

2:28 Oregon Refuge occupation timeline