Pompeo CIA confirmation vote: A preview of the 2020 presidential debate?

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days? Pause

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

2:42 Trump's White House

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

1:08 Mike Pompeo will take Trump's lead on national security

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first