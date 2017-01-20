McConnell office: CIA has no director

John Brennan resigned as director of the Central Intelligence Agency effective at noon on Friday, leaving the CIA without a top leader, said a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday.
The CIA’s deputy director also stepped down, said the spokesman, David Popp, in an email.
Popp blamed Senate Democrats for blocking a confirmation vote for Kansas Rep. Mike Pompeo, President Donald Trump’s pick to head the CIA. The vote had been expected to happen on Friday, after the swearing-in of Donald Trump as the 45th president.
“Leader McConnell has made it very clear President Trump should have his national security team in place on day one,” Popp said.
For now, the CIA has delegated authority to the agency’s executive director, Meroe Park.
Park, the No. 3 in the CIA’s hierarchy, is in charge of the agency until a permanent director and deputy director take the helm. Park is a career CIA official and not a political appointee.
Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont and Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut said on Friday that they oppose “a rushed confirmation” of Pompeo to serve as CIA director unless senators get the opportunity to debate the nomination.
“The importance of the position of CIA Director, especially in these dangerous times, demands that the nomination be thoroughly vetted, questioned and debated,” the senators said in a statement.
The senators said the CIA can protect the nation “under the leadership of its senior professional personnel” until Pompeo can be confirmed.
“Certainly the incoming administration acknowledges that this would be consistent with their decision to hold over 50 current administration national security appointees,” the senators said. “Our constituents expect Congress to be a check and balance on the incoming administration, not a rubber stamp.”
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has asked Vice President Pence to keep Director Brennan on the job over the weekend,said Matt House, a spokesman for Schumer, in a statement.
“Just as Director (Michael) Hayden served as a bridge between the Bush and Obama presidencies eight years ago, Director (John) Brennan could play the same role for the incoming and outgoing administrations, if the President is willing to keep him on,” House said.
Republicans are not pleased.
“Smoke and mirrors while they obstruct President Trump 2.5 hours into his administration, on national security of all things,” Popp said.
Democrats say the Senate has never confirmed a CIA director on Inauguration Day.
The CIA is locked in a battle with Trump over allegations that the Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind an effort to sway the election in Trump’s favor.
Brennan and Trump have been engaged in a bitter war of words since Jan. 11, when Trump tweeted that he believes the intelligence community was behind a leak of a once-secret dossier by a retired British spy containing unconfirmed allegations of Russian influence on the Trump campaign.
“Are we living in Nazi Germany?” Trump tweeted.
Brennan, ending a 30-year CIA career, with the last four years as the agency’s director, responded angrily in a television interview last Sunday, noting that 117 CIA agents have been killed in the line of service and saying that he found it “very repugnant” to cast them as akin to Nazis.
Hours later, Trump continued with the feud, blaming Brennan for what he considers a series of foreign policy disasters and suggesting that Brennan personally bore responsibility for leaking the dossier to the press. He tweeted that evening that Brennan “couldn’t do much worse — just look at Syria (red line), Crimea, Ukraine and the build-up of Russian nukes. Not good! Was this the leaker of Fake News?”
Trump is expected to visit CIA headquarters on Saturday.
