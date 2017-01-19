Rick Perry no longer wants to eliminate the Energy Department

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes Pause

2:49 Five questions with Mitch McConnell

7:26 Black in Obama's White House

6:52 Bridging generations

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally

1:25 UN ambassador nominee Nikki Haley jokes about her family, friends at confirmation hearing

2:43 Haley on Russia: I don't think we can trust them

3:07 Haley hearing: 'I don't know everything about the U.N.'

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'