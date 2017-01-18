McConnell: Rolling back Obama regulations isn’t enough to bring back Appalachian coal

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference Pause

1:55 Obama holds last press conference of his presidency

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education

1:08 The president’s backbone

0:37 Customer finds swastikas on the soles of his shoes

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman had a front-row seat to inaugural history

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

0:38 Obama: We send our prayers and love to the Bushes

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally