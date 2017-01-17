Lil’ Wranglers warm up for Inauguration Day by performing for Ted Cruz

1:52 'No specific credible threat' known ahead of inauguration Pause

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

6:36 Paul only Republican to vote 'no' in Senate step to repeal Obamacare, proposes own plan

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

2:28 Oregon Refuge occupation timeline

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

2:51 First Lady Michelle Obama moved to tears during final speech on education