Trump’s commerce pick opened his wallet for McConnell, Kentucky Republicans

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days? Pause

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: "It's ridiculous"

2:18 Paul Ryan: 'We hear you, we will do right by you and we will deliver'

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

1:08 5 things you need to know about the California marijuana proposition

0:57 Speaker Paul Ryan describes 'draining the swamp'

4:58 Inside the Washington Monument during the earthquake

0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally