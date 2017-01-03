Missouri congressman at center of storm over ethics watchdog

Members of Congress reportedly cited an 8-year-old ethics investigation into Missouri Rep. Sam Graves, at a closed-door meeting Monday night, as an example of why they needed to rein in their own independent ethics watchdog.
Graves’ fellow lawmakers eventually exonerated him, but not before the congressman had spent significant time and money defending himself against what he complained at the time were “frivolous, anonymous allegations.”
Rank-and-file members of the House GOP had voted overwhelmingly by secret ballot on Monday, 119-74, to move the independent Office of Congressional Ethics under the jurisdiction of the House Ethics Committee — essentially giving lawmakers more control over what some had come to believe was out-of-control organization.
Hours later, they unanimously agreed to pull their proposal after President-elect Donald Trump sent a tweet Tuesday morning criticizing the move’s timing.
“With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority,” Trump wrote. “Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance!”
The changes proposed by Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte of Virginia would have prohibited the investigation of anonymous tips and would have prevented the watchdog’s staff from disclosing the findings of investigations to other government agencies or to the public, according to Goodlatte’s office.
Graves’ experience with the watchdog came up during Republicans’ closed-door meeting on Monday as an example of how costly and damaging such investigations could become for members, even if the accusations are never proven.
In 2009, the Office of Congressional Ethics recommended a formal investigation of Graves for inviting a business associate of his then-wife to testify on renewable fuels before the small business committee Graves chaired. The businessman, Brooks Hurst, was invested in the same ethanol and bio-diesel cooperative as Graves’ wife.
Graves’ colleagues in the House Ethics Committee eventually cleared him of any wrongdoing and criticized the watchdog for its handling of the case.
Graves said at the time that the anonymous accusation “amounted to nothing more than a political smear.”
Graves’ spokesman Wesley Shaw declined to say how the congressman voted in the secret ballot on Monday “due to the private nature of the vote.”
Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler of Missouri voted in favor of making changes to the ethics office, her spokesman Kyle Buckles said Tuesday.
Buckles said the office is a broken agency that ignores the due-process rights of the accused and subjects innocent people to political attacks.
“The Congresswoman believes reform is needed to allow the currently-unchecked agency to continue its work independently while adding a level of oversight. In no way does she seek to weaken or eliminate the work of the office,” Buckles said. “She ardently believes allegations of wrongdoing need to be taken very seriously while also ensuring innocent people, without recourse, are not impugned over unverified or frivolous charges.”
Rep. Lynn Jenkins, a Kansas Republican, said there’s no question in her mind that the Office of Congressional Ethics needs reform.
But she said any changes “should be done in a more transparent and bipartisan fashion.”
Another Republican from Kansas, Rep. Kevin Yoder, could not be reached for comment Tuesday morning on how he voted, his spokesman CJ Grover said.
