Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback prays in 2011. His final proclamation as governor invites Kansans to pray and fast on his last full day in office Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback prays in 2011. His final proclamation as governor invites Kansans to pray and fast on his last full day in office Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Associated Press File photo
Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback prays in 2011. His final proclamation as governor invites Kansans to pray and fast on his last full day in office Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Associated Press File photo

Politics & Government

Brownback asks Kansas to fast and pray on his last day in office

By Jonathan Shorman

jshorman@wichitaeagle.com

January 29, 2018 03:03 PM

Gov. Sam Brownback is asking Kansans to fast and pray on his last full day in office.

“President George Washington, in his 1795 Proclamation for a Day of Public Thanksgiving called on Americans ‘to acknowledge our many and great obligations to Almighty God and to implore Him to continue and confirm the blessings we experience,’” Brownback said in a proclamation made public Monday.

“I personally feel blessed by the time I have spent serving our great state and would like to observe a time of prayer and fasting before God takes me on to the next part of my journey. I invite all Kansans to join me as we pray for our state and our nation.”

Brownback’s proclamation – his last in office – calls for a day of fasting and prayer on Tuesday. He will resign as governor at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer will become governor on Wednesday at a swearing-in ceremony at the Kansas Capitol.

Last week, the U.S. Senate confirmed Brownback as ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom. Trump nominated him to the position in July.

More Videos

Senate votes to fund government through Feb. 8 2:33

Senate votes to fund government through Feb. 8

Pause
Democrats face hurdles in quest to reclaim the House and Senate 1:54

Democrats face hurdles in quest to reclaim the House and Senate

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error 0:44

Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error

Trump calls New York Times Mueller report 'fake news' 0:27

Trump calls New York Times Mueller report 'fake news'

Sen. Graham talks Miller, immigration amid shutdown 3:20

Sen. Graham talks Miller, immigration amid shutdown

Commercial: Burger King explains net neutrality with Whoppers 2:51

Commercial: Burger King explains net neutrality with Whoppers

Arab lawmakers at Israel's Knesset tossed out after heckling Pence during speech 0:45

Arab lawmakers at Israel's Knesset tossed out after heckling Pence during speech

Democrats are 'opposing a bill that they don't oppose,' says White House budget director as shutdown looms 3:54

Democrats are "opposing a bill that they don't oppose," says White House budget director as shutdown looms

Brownback reacts to winning confirmation for Trump post

The U.S. Senate confirmed Sam Brownback to become the next ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom Wednesday afternoon.

Hunter WoodallThe Kansas City Star

Jonathan Shorman: 785-296-3006, @jonshorman

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Senate votes to fund government through Feb. 8 2:33

Senate votes to fund government through Feb. 8

Pause
Democrats face hurdles in quest to reclaim the House and Senate 1:54

Democrats face hurdles in quest to reclaim the House and Senate

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress 0:48

Speaker Paul Ryan says sexual harassment won't be tolerated in Congress

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error 0:44

Hawaii 'ballistic missile threat' false alarm, sent in error

Trump calls New York Times Mueller report 'fake news' 0:27

Trump calls New York Times Mueller report 'fake news'

Sen. Graham talks Miller, immigration amid shutdown 3:20

Sen. Graham talks Miller, immigration amid shutdown

Commercial: Burger King explains net neutrality with Whoppers 2:51

Commercial: Burger King explains net neutrality with Whoppers

Arab lawmakers at Israel's Knesset tossed out after heckling Pence during speech 0:45

Arab lawmakers at Israel's Knesset tossed out after heckling Pence during speech

Democrats are 'opposing a bill that they don't oppose,' says White House budget director as shutdown looms 3:54

Democrats are "opposing a bill that they don't oppose," says White House budget director as shutdown looms

Commercial: Burger King explains net neutrality with Whoppers

View More Video