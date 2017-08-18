Far-right shouts ‘COUP!’ as Bannon ousted from White House

Leaders of the far-right movement raged against Steve Bannon’s ouster from the White House, warning the West Wing is now dominated by fake conservatives led by President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.
“It’s a full on coup now, guys,” well-known far-right activist Mike Cernovich said in a live video stream on Twitter on Friday.
Cernovich directly blamed “Javanka” — the nickname for Ivanka Trump and Kushner — for the ouster of the administration’s nationalist ideologue.
Bannon is a hero to those on the far-right. As former editor of the information site Breitbart, Bannon courted the so-called “alt-right,” a loose confederation of white nationalist, white supremacist and anti-semitic groups. He was widely credited by these groups — and blamed by Republicans and Democrats alike — for Trump’s many veiled overtures to the far-right.
His exit had been rumored for weeks. Calls for him to go ramped up after the deadly white supremacist rally Charlottesville that left one woman dead.
Within minutes of the Drudge Report breaking news that Bannon was out, the far-right movement expressed outrage.
Breitbart editor Joel Pollak proclaimed simply: “WAR.”
Anti-semitic messages were not far behind.Jack Posobiec, a voice associated with the far-right, called Bannon’s firing a “coup” on behalf of White House “globalists” such as economic adviser Gary Cohen and deputy national security adviser Dina Powell. The white nationalist groups often refer to Jews as “globalists.”
“They’ve isolated every Trump supporter in the White House and fired them,” Posobiec said in a video on Twitter. “They’ve isolated each one again and again.”
Both Posobiec and Cernovich said they thought Vice President Mike Pence could be responsible for the effort to oust Trump’s inner circle from the administration.
InfoWars editor Paul Joseph Watson hit a theme that is already scaring Republicans -- that Bannon is now free to return to Breitbart and “have a far bigger influence than what he was restricted to in the White House.”
