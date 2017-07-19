Trump’s muddled space policy: He sets up a high-level panel but urges budget cuts

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:35 Rohrabacher: We stand with the people in Turkey who want to have a democratic government Pause 2:56 DACA is back on the chopping block again 2:16 Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame" 0:24 Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape' 1:52 Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 0:50 AD: Senate GOP exempts itself from health care repeal 6:58 Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 2:57 Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud" 1:11 Congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:33 Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

President Donald Trump signed an executive order and named Vice President Mike Pence to lead the relaunched National Space Council on June 30, 2017. Trump said his administration is prepared to "lead again like we never led before." The White House