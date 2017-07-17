U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., said Monday he would not support the GOP healthcare bill.
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., said Monday he would not support the GOP healthcare bill. John Hanna AP
Politics & Government

July 17, 2017 8:59 PM

Two GOP senators oppose healthcare bill, killing it for now

By Teresa Welsh

Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Jerry Moran said Monday evening they would not vote to advance the GOP healthcare bill, essentially killing the legislation in its current form.

Lee, of Utah, and Moran, of Kansas, tweeted that they could not support the Senate’s bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare. Without their support, the bill would not receive enough votes to pass.

Moran said in a statement that the Better Care Reconciliation Act, or BCRA as the Republican bill is being called, doesn’t address what he says are the fundamental issues with Obamacare.

“We should not put our stamp of approval on bad policy,” Moran said. “We must now start fresh with an open legislative process to develop innovative solutions that provide greater personal choice, protections for pre-existing conditions, increased access and lower overall costs for Kansans.”

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky announced Sunday that the bill would be indefinitely delayed following news that Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., would remain at home recovering from surgery to remove a blood clot. McConnell had expected to vote on it this week.

