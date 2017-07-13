Trump ignites controversy by telling France’s first lady she’s ‘in such good shape’

President Donald Trump’s often controversial relationship with women took another downward turn Thursday after video captured him directing comments at French first lady Brigitte Macron that many saw as sexist and objectifying.
According to NBC News, the moment took place an hour into a tour led by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, as the two presidents prepared to leave the first ladies.
“You’re in such good shape,” Trump told Brigitte Macron.
He then turned to French president.
“She’s in such good physical shape,” Trump told him.
Trump then looks back at the French first lady and added, “Beautiful.”
It is unclear what Brigitte Macron said in response.
On social media, many users blasted Trump’s comments, calling them “creepy” and “inappropriate.”
"She's in such great shape!" Trump exclaims, on tape, speaking of France's First Lady. Does he always have to embarrass us? Always?!— Julie Hiatt Steele (@jhiattsteele) July 13, 2017
Trump meets the First Lady of France, my face meets my palm pic.twitter.com/f2EnqnLx1T— Alan White (@aljwhite) July 13, 2017
Others, however, defended Trump’s comments and said they have been blown out of proportion.
What's with Trump yes the First Lady of France is beautiful. He has his own wife. Really!— Allen Cohen (@316alco) July 13, 2017
Don't see why Trump commenting on first lady's physical shape is offensive. Creepy/Weirdo move? Ya. Newsworthy? I don't think so.— Peter (@PLorei) July 13, 2017
‘Beautiful,’ Trump Says of Brigitte Macron After Eyeballing French First Lady on Paris Trip.' So now complimenting a lady is a bad thing?— Tracy Belcher (@believeinsome) July 13, 2017
Trump and the French first lady had already gotten off to an awkward start on social media before his comments. Earlier Thursday, when the two first met, their handshake and subsequent embrace drew some raised eyebrows for its seeming awkwardness.
WATCH: President Trump greets Brigitte Macron, the first lady of France https://t.co/43jpeLh6Lo— NBC News (@NBCNews) July 13, 2017
