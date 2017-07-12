Trump says Democrats are blocking his nominees, but the GOP’s Tillis is holding up this one

Ruben Lugo from Mexico mows grass on the grounds of the DeVintage subdivision in Cary, NC on April 19, 2017. He is here on an H2B visa, which is for seasonal work. He works for Greenscape, Inc., a Raleigh landscaping company. N.C. Sen. Thom Tillis wants to expand the program. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com