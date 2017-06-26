Trump travel ban can take effect in most cases, Supreme Court rules

The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that they will hear arguments on President Donald Trump’s travel ban in October and reversed lower court rulings to block the ban.

The Court agreed to hear the appeal on the travel ban after two federal courts recently ruled it was unconstitutional. The government can now enforce the travel ban “with regard to people who don't have a relationship to the United States, but not with regard to the named challengers or people like them – for example, who have relatives who want to come,” according to SCOTUSblog.

SCOTUS lifts injunction against travel ban, except with respect to individuals with bona dude relationship to the US — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) June 26, 2017

Trump said last week that the ban would take effect 72 hours being cleared by courts.

The travel ban, signed by Trump on March 6, imposed a 90-day pause in travel from citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. It is a second, watered-down version of the original travel ban signed by Trump, no longer including Iraq on the list of blocked countries. It also scrapped a loophole for “persecuted religious minorities,” which critics argued was proof that the Trump administration was giving Christians preferential treatment while barring Muslims.

Given the ban has a 90-day limit and could expire before oral arguments occur, it’s possible the case will be moot before it goes before the Court for a permanent decision.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, based in Richmond, Virginia, ruled 10-3 in May that the order amounted to unconstitutional religious discrimination. The Trump administration has denied that the ban is being used to target Muslims, but Trump said while campaigning for president that the country needed “a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what the hell is going on.”

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, based in San Francisco, ruled unanimously in June that the order does not comply with federal immigration law, and Trump “exceeded the scope of the authority delegated to him by Congress.”

The decision to hear the appeal arguments only takes four votes from the nine justices on the Supreme Court, while the vote to reverse lower court rulings and reinstate the ban took at least five votes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.