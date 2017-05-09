Comey fired as FBI director

FBI Director James Comey has been fired by President Donald Trump. Trump acted on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, according to a statement by press secretary Sean Spicer.
“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will make a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” Trump said.
A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately, according to the statement.
