Politics & Government

May 09, 2017 5:46 PM

Comey fired as FBI director

By Brian Murphy

bmurphy@mcclatchy.com

FBI Director James Comey has been fired by President Donald Trump. Trump acted on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, according to a statement by press secretary Sean Spicer.

“The FBI is one of our Nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will make a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” Trump said.

A search for a new permanent FBI Director will begin immediately, according to the statement.

