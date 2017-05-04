Trump praises Australia’s universal health care: ‘You have better health care than we do’

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:16 Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice Pause 1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers 1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds 1:22 Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school 0:47 House Passes GOP Health Care Replacement bill 3:26 The insults being hurled at women in Washington 0:24 Police pepper spray debt crisis protesters in Puerto Rico as bankruptcy looms 1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live 0:18 Trump calls election rival Evan McMullin 'McMuffin' at rally 1:32 Trump’s Syria missile strike: Here’s what happened Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

In President Donald Trump's meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in New York Thursday, Trump praised Australia's government-funded universal heath-care system. Moments after applauding his party's work to pass a new health-care bill that estimates said would leave millions uninsured. The White House