Democrats say they now know exactly why Clinton lost

2:20 Trump to NRA: ‘I will never ever let you down’ Pause

1:48 Pot sales in Indian Country

1:52 Trump's first 100 days in 100 seconds

1:22 Two dead, others injured in shooting at San Bernardino elementary school

1:32 Trump’s Syria missile strike: Here’s what happened

0:31 Aerial view of world's most powerful non-nuclear bomb exploding in Afghanistan

0:57 U.S. Commander: North Korea's Kim Jong Un not scared to fail

1:16 Senate confirms Neil Gorsuch as Supreme Court justice

2:22 Examining North Korea’s missiles