Trump, Ryan fail to repeal Obamacare

1:11 White House: Trump has 'left everything on the field' for health care bill Pause

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the 'opposition party' at CPAC

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

2:15 Trump approves Keystone XL pipeline permit

2:20 Vietnam veteran asks Congress to pass Agent Orange benefits bill for 'blue water' sailors

1:55 Rep. Pelosi calls the pulling of the GOP health care bill a 'victory' for America