March 2, 2017 10:23 AM

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke shows up for his first day of work on horseback

By ELIZABETH KOH

ekoh@mcclatchy.com

Newly sworn in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke showed up for his first day of work Thursday — riding on horseback.

Flanked by members of the U.S. Park Police, the former Montana representative was photographed trotting through downtown D.C. by the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Zinke, who was confirmed Wednesday to lead the Interior Department, is now responsible for the stewardship of the nation’s federal lands and natural resources. Though he rejected President Donald Trump’s past statements calling climate change a “hoax” by saying he believes it is real and caused by humans, Zinke advocated increasing coal and gas production in his confirmation hearing in January.

