Republican PAC pumps cash into Georgia to defend Tom Price seat

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress Pause

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

3:40 Widow of slain Navy SEAL receives standing ovation during Trump speech

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips