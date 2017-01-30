Refugee ban will increase anti-American sentiment, State Dept employees argue in dissent

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU Pause

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

1:02 Mike Pompeo sworn in as CIA director

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

2:01 Hollywood's greatest trick: teaser