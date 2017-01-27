May: U.S., Britain ‘100%’ behind NATO

British Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday that she and President Donald Trump reaffirmed the importance of NATO, the existence of which Trump has repeatedly questioned.
May is the first foreign leader to visit Trump at the White House and took the opportunity to publicly state the British view that NATO remains of vital importance.
“Today we reaffirmed our unshakeable commitment to this alliance,” May said at a press conference in the White House. “Mr. President, I think you confirmed that you were one hundred percent behind NATO, but we're also discussing the importance of NATO continuing to insure it is as equipped to fight terrorism and cyberwarfare as it is to fight more conventional forms of war.”
Trump has repeatedly suggested that NATO, which was created to counter Russia, is obsolete.
