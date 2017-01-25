What is a sanctuary city?

2:11 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the United States Pause

2:57 Jerry Brown: 'California is not turning back. Not now, not ever'

2:42 Trump's White House

4:33 Boxer shares her honors and heartbreak after 33 years in Congress

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine

1:08 Mike Pompeo will take Trump's lead on national security

2:51 Chao: Transportation department has rare opportunity

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality