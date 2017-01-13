Trump promises a ‘full report on hacking’ within 90 days

President-elect Donald Trump promised he would have a “full report on hacking” within 90 days, amid reports that Russians had hacked the U.S. election and possessed a dossier of unverified personal and financial information about him which became public earlier this week.
Trump accused politically motivated critics of publicizing both the unverified allegations and reports that intelligence officials had presented information to him on the dossier, calling them “fake news.”
“It now turns out that the phony allegations against me were put together by my political opponents and a failed spy afraid of being sued,” Trump wrote early Friday morning. “Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans - FAKE NEWS!”
It now turns out that the phony allegations against me were put together by my political opponents and a failed spy afraid of being sued....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017
Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans - FAKE NEWS! Russia says nothing exists. Probably...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017
CNN first reported Tuesday that intelligence officials had informed Trump of allegations that Russian operatives had damaging information, which Buzzfeed then published in a 35-page unverified dossier shortly thereafter. Trump called out both outlets for spreading “fake news” in a heated press conference Wednesday, and referenced Russia’s denial via a presidential spokesman that they had gathered any such information.
In Friday’s tweets, the president-elect again cited the Kremlin’s denial that Russia had compiled any dossier of compromising information —“Russia says nothing exists.”
released by "Intelligence" even knowing there is no proof, and never will be. My people will have a full report on hacking within 90 days!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017
Trump’s tweets also took another swipe at the intelligence community, which he blamed Wednesday for allowing such information to “leak” to the media. Outgoing director of national intelligence James Clapper had called Trump Wednesday night to reassure him that he did not think the leaks came from the intelligence community, though it appeared from Trump’s tweets Friday that he still believed intelligence shared some blame for the report.
Trump also attacked former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton’s campaign for “complaining” about the FBI’s handling of an investigation into her emails while she was secretary of state. The Justice Department’s inspector general said Thursday that he would investigate FBI director James Comey’s actions regarding the case during the election cycle, including Comey’s decision to call her actions “extremely careless” in July and a letter to Congress that suggested he might reopen the case days before the election.
What are Hillary Clinton's people complaining about with respect to the F.B.I. Based on the information they had she should never.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017
have been allowed to run - guilty as hell. They were VERY nice to her. She lost because she campaigned in the wrong states - no enthusiasm!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017
