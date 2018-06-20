New Panama Papers leak reveals fresh financial secrets of Lionel Messi, politicians, criminals

More from the series

Panama Papers 2.0

A new leak of data from the embattled law firm Mossack Fonseca shows it scrambling to contain the crisis triggered by the April 2016 leak of the Panama Papers — struggling to find true owners of mysterious companies, dealing with angry clients trying to quickly transfer their business and cutting a deal to bring in income even as it transferred its U.S. clientele to a Delaware-based company.

