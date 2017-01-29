With legal fight raging, confusion reigns over Trump’s immigration order

2:26 How America has changed: 225 years of statistics Pause

0:54 It's your call. Tell us why you're voting.

1:34 Trump pledges huge tax cuts for business

2:17 Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

2:19 Trump boasts executive orders in first weekly address

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

2:01 Hollywood's greatest trick: teaser

2:44 Refugee on her life and President Trump's immigration actions

1:00 White House says hiring freeze respects the American tax payer