Obama commutes bulk of prison term for Army leaker Chelsea Manning

President Barack Obama Tuesday commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning, the Army soldier who was court-martialed in 2013 for multiple counts of espionage after leaking some 700,000 classified and sensitive diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks.
Manning, who was given a 35-year jail term, will now be freed from her cell at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, on May 17. She has been held since 2010.
The move to release Manning, a 29-year-old Army private from Oklahoma, marks a sharp reversal for Obama, who has ordered U.S. prosecutors to vigorously pursue cases of government or military officials leaking secret information to the public.
Manning was found responsible for the biggest leak of classified information ever in U.S. history. The leak included tens of thousands of secret U.S. diplomatic cables that pulled the veil on U.S. policies normally drawn up in private and kept largely out of public discussion.
Manning provided the secret documents to WikiLeaks, the radical transparency organization founded in 2006 that seeks out whistleblowers and others to provide documents for publication. WikiLeaks became recognized worldwide following the explosive publication of the once-secret material.
WikiLeaks’ founder, the Australian Julian Assange, has been in refuge at the Ecuadorean Embassy in London since 2012, fighting possible extradition to Sweden to face an investigation over sexual assault. Assange says he fears Sweden would turn him over to stand trial in U.S. courts for violations of the Espionage Act.
Manning was known as Bradley E. Manning before beginning a transition to a female identity in 2010. She first sought a presidential pardon in 2014 but it was denied.
Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01
Tim Johnson: 202-383-6028, @timjohnson4
Comments