Global warming is slamming California. Will Trump take notice?

The drought has been declared over in most of California, with heavy winter rains sending water over the Oroville dam and forcing the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people.

But climate change is still in the air, and the recent weather pattern is a harbinger of what’s to come. The abrupt shift to record rainfall is the kind of extreme weather forecast for a warming planet.

“Current models suggest the dice are loaded toward an increased probability of this kind of year,” said Columbia University climate scientist A. Park Williams.

Parched earth could soon return, say climate scientists, who predict a worsening spiral of intense California drought followed by periods of flooding as the planet gets warmer.

“In 15 more years, a repeat of a record-breaking drought like the one we just had is a real possibility – as opposed to a kind of an out-of-left-field possibility that it would have been in the absence of a global warming trend,” Williams said.

The extreme weather is making it increasingly difficult for California to manage its flood-control and water management infrastructure.

“Our hydrology and climate are changing. Our infrastructure is aging,” said California Natural Resources Secretary John Laird. “As the assumptions and understandings of the earlier eras give way to better science, advances in technology and new understandings, the limitations of today’s failing water infrastructure means we must invest in the infrastructure of tomorrow.”