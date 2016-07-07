White people are aging the U.S. population

The most common age for white people is decades older than the most common age among minorities, according to Census Bureau data.
In 2015, more white Americans were 55 years old than any other age, according to a Pew analysis of the census data released Thursday. For comparison, among all racial groups, 24-year-olds outnumbered every other age, Pew reported.
The most common age for every minority group was younger than that of whites by several years: Blacks’ most common age was 24, Asians’ most common age was 33 and Hispanics’ most common age was 8.
The numbers reinforce the growing diversity of the American population. According to 2015 Census data, minority babies now also outnumber white babies by a fraction of a percent.
The median age for whites, 43, was also older than the median age for the total U.S. population, which is 37. Minorities as a whole had a median age more than a decade younger than whites: 31.
The bubble of older white Americans, according to Pew, is largely attributable to the “baby boom” after World War II that gave the generation its name. Baby Boomers outnumber Millennials among whites — a trend that is reversed in every minority group.
The largest share of people in every other group aside from white Americans belonged to the Millennial generation, Census Bureau data indicated. Non-Hispanic whites composed 61.6 percent of the U.S. population in 2015, and the largest slice — 27 percent — were identified as Baby Boomers, aged 51 to 69, according to the data. In comparison, 56 percent of minorities were 34 or younger.
The youngest group of all was multiracial Americans, of which nearly half were underage and which overall had a median age of 19. The most common age for multiracial Americans was also as youthful as possible: more multiracial Americans were 0 than any other age.
