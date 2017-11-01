Nikki Haley tells United Nations: You're not the boss of U.S.

U.S. United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley address the United Nations Security Council, during the U.N. General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters in Sept. 21, 2017 file photo. The United States voted against a U.N. resolution condemning America's economic embargo against Cuba on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, reversing last year's abstention by the Obama administration and reflecting worsening U.S.-Cuban relations. Bebeto Matthews AP