Five Years Ago, Their Reporter Son Vanished in Syria; Can Trump Help Bring Him Home?

Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, hold up photos of their missing son during a press conference at the Press Club in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, July 20, 2017. Austin Tice, a journalist and former Marine, was abducted in Syria nearly five years ago. The Tices say they have new information, which they can’t disclose, that give them confidence he is still alive. Bilal Hussein AP