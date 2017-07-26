Pentagon caught off guard by Trump's ban on transgender troops

The Pentagon appeared to be caught off guard by President Donald Trump’s announcement on Wednesday that his administration would block transgender individuals from serving in the U.S. military.

The president’s declaration on Twitter that transgender people would not be allowed to serve “in any capacity” came a year after the Defense Department, under former president Barack Obama, lifted its ban on transgender troops serving openly.

It was not at all clear how the Trump administration intends to carry out such a ban — announced while Defense Secretary Jim Mattis was on vacation — or what it means for the thousands of transgender people already serving in the military.

Facing a barrage of questions, Pentagon spokesmen told reporters to “call the White House” and were not able to offer details. The White House did not respond to requests for comment.

"We will continue to work closely with the White House to address the new guidance provided by the commander-in-chief on transgender individuals serving in the military,” Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis said in a statement.

The new policy will be released “in the near future,” he said.

As of Wednesday morning, the Defense Department website still carried the Obama-era policy, stating: “effective immediately, transgender service members may serve openly, and they can no longer be discharged or otherwise separated from the military solely for being transgender individuals.”

There are between 1,320 and 6,630 transgender individuals currently serving on active duty, about 0.05 percent of the total active force, according to a Rand Corporation analysis. Other reviews put that number as high as 15,000.

Since October, transgender troops have been able to receive gender transition medical care through military services, and begin to formally change their gender identification in the Pentagon’s personnel system. The Obama administration had set a deadline of July 1, 2017 for the Pentagon to develop guidelines to allow transgender individuals to join the military if they met physical and medical standards.

Mattis recently delayed his decision by six months to “evaluate more carefully the impact” of allowing transgender recruits on military readiness. It was unclear why the president pushed forward Wednesday, especially as it wasn’t high on the Pentagon’s priority list.

In his tweets, Trump said the decision had been made “after consultation with my generals and military experts.”

“Please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military,” the president tweeted. “Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail.”

A 2016 analysis by Rand Corp. found that the impact on military readiness would be minimal, since even the highest estimates indicate that less than 0.1 percent of the total force would ever seek transition-related medical care that would hinder their deployment. It also found that the cost of transition-related treatment would be relatively low.

Anita Kumar contributed to this report.