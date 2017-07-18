McConnell’s new ‘repeal and delay’ tactic could devastate health insurers

The stunning collapse on Tuesday of Republican legislation to replace Obamacare has forced Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to switch gears and try to pass a straight repeal of the health law that would take effect in two years.

In a Twitter post late Tuesday night, President Donald Trump expressed his support for the new approach. “Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!,” he said.

But the legislative climb will be difficult because the delayed repeal proposal would likely cause premiums to sharply increase and untold millions to lose their coverage – the same problems that helped shutter the Better Care Reconciliation Act.

In January 2016 President Barack Obama vetoed the GOP’s American Health Care Act that would have, in two years, repealed the Medicaid expansion and tax credits that help people purchase coverage.

But the legislation would have immediately scrapped the individual mandate while continuing the Affordable Care Act requirement that insurers offer coverage to those with pre-existing conditions.

That legislation – like the McConnell’s BCRA attempted – was passed in the Senate last year under budget reconciliation rules that required only a simple majority.

But Larry Levitt, senior vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation, said the bill would have devastated insurers in 2016. And a similar bill this year would likely be no different.

“That bill is the nightmare scenario for insurers,” Levitt said Tuesday in an e-mail. “They would still have to cover people with pre-existing conditions, but there would be no individual mandate or premiums subsidies to get healthy people insured to balance out the risk pool.”

The Congressional Budget Office estimated the American Health Care Act would have caused 14 million people to lose coverage in 2018, with most of the losses due to “repealing the penalties associated with the individual mandate.” The coverage loses were estimated to reach 24 million in 2026. The Congressional Budget Office estimated the bill would cause premiums to jump 15 to 20 percent.

If a delayed repeal bill is passed and signed into law by Trump, insurers would likely exit the individual market, fearing healthy people wouldn’t buy coverage without individual mandate penalties for not doing so. That would leave sicker, costlier people in coverage, which would lead to higher premiums and major losses for insurers.

Insurers have to decide between now and the end of September whether to sign contracts with the marketplaces for 2018, Levitt’s e-mail said. They’ll be “reading every tea leaf for signs of what the administration will do about enforcement of the individual mandate,” he added.

Conservative groups wasted no time on Tuesday pushing Senate Republicans to move forward with a similar repeal-and-wait bill.

“They should vote in favor of the 2015-era Obamacare reconciliation bill,” said a statement from Dan Holler, CEO of Heritage Action for America. “They are on record supporting that bill. To be clear though, even if that partial repeal is adopted by Senate Republicans, it will mark just the first step in a long process toward unraveling the damage caused by Obamacare.”

The health insurer trade group, America’s Health Insurance Plans, wouldn’t comment on whether a similar delayed repeal proposal would work. In a statement on Tuesday from AHIP spokeswoman Kristine Grow, the group expressed a willingness to keep working for a solution.

“We support solutions that deliver affordable choices while improving and protecting the health of all patients and the financial well-being of all consumers. We remain committed to working with every policymaker and the administration to ensure the short-term stability and long-term improvement of health care in our nation,” said Grow’s statement.