ACLU files lawsuit against Trump voter commission, alleges transparency violations

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a federal lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s voting commission, alleging that the panel has violated transparency requirements.

The lawsuit, which was filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, alleges that the commission failed to provide timely public notice or allow public access to its first meeting, which was conducted by phone last month, and has failed to provide public access to reports, meeting minutes and other documents.

Following the phone meeting, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who serves as the commission’s vice chairman, sent out a request to every state in the union for data on every voter, including names, addresses and the last four digits of Social Security numbers.

Fourteen states and the District of Columbia have refused the request in its entirety. Other states, including Kansas and Missouri, will provide data to the commission, but will withhold the Social Security information.

The White House did not immediately comment on the lawsuit.

The ACLU also alleges in the complaint that Trump failed to adhere to a federal rule that requires that advisory panels are not inappropriately influenced by the appointing authority, which in this case is the president.

“But in fact, the Commission was established for the purpose of providing a veneer of legitimacy to President Trump’s false claim that he won the popular vote in the 2016 election — once millions of supposedly illegal votes are subtracted from the count,” the complaint states.

“That purpose is evident in the composition of the Commission, which is stacked with individuals who have endorsed the President’s false statements about the popular vote, and the fact that no provisions whatsoever have been made to insulate the Commission’s advice and recommendations from inappropriate influence by the person who appointed the Commission’s members — i.e., President Trump himself,” the complaint continues.

Kobach served on Trump’s transition team and has been cited by top Trump staffers as the source of the president’s claim about illegal votes. Kobach’s office deferred questions about the lawsuit to the White House.

Kobach was forced to hand over documents to the ACLU from a November meeting with Trump as part of a separate federal lawsuit in Kansas City, Kan., concerning a Kansas law that requires voters to provide proof of citizenship when they register to vote.

A federal judge fined Kobach $1,000 in June for making “patently misleading representations” about the documents.