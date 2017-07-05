GOP activists warn Congress of 2018 peril if Republicans fail to repeal Obamacare

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:12 Covfefe, Meryl Streep and North Korea - Remembering some of Trump's most controversial tweets Pause 1:26 Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Trump tweet attacking Mika Brzezinski: 'What about the constant attacks that he receives?' 1:36 The verdict is in on the Senate health bill 0:56 Sen. Cruz wants states to have flexibility with healthcare choices 2:19 Senate leaders McConnell and Schumer open session with comments on shooting in Alexandria 2:13 Trump withdraws U.S. from Paris climate agreement but open to return 2:36 A brief history of the sanctuary movement in the United States 5:18 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 0:34 FBI Director Comey 'misspoke' on Huma Abedin emails 1:42 Sen. Schumer calls for independent prosecutor on Russia investigation after Trump fires FBI Director Comey Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email During a a FreedomWorks Day of Action on Capitol Hill on March 15, Sen. Rand Paul discussed health care repeal. Paul told the crowd to encourage their representatives to fully repeal the Affordable Care Act and not just settle for “Obamacare lite.” C-SPAN

