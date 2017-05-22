Trump’s rural voters fighting to keep their land from a growing web of pipelines

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:21 How one family in rural Pa. is fighting Sunoco pipeline construction Pause 0:34 FBI Director Comey 'misspoke' on Huma Abedin emails 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 5:29 Judgment Day: 9/11 Families to Face Saudis in Court 0:59 The FBI director tapes over his laptop webcam 2:32 A developing stance on the Afghan war 1:34 Kamala Harris says local law enforcement shouldn't have to do the federal government's job 1:37 Obama ​revises plan for ​major troop ​reduction ​in Afghanistan 2:02 Trump delivers "a message of friendship and hope and love" in Saudi Arabia 1:54 McCabe vows to notify Senate committee if White House tries to interfere in Russia probe Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email The Gerhart family lives on 27 acres in the rural town of Huntingdon in central Pennsylvania. When they were told Sunoco Logistics was constructing a pipeline on their land and they had no choice in the matter, they responded with a tree sit as three acres of 80-year-old forest was razed in March of 2016. This spring, as Sunoco continues construction on the Mariner East 2 pipeline, the oil company will be met with a banner hanging high above the cleared trees that reads “You shall not pass.” Brittany Peterson McClatchy

