How liberal activists took over the Democratic Party

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election Pause

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘setback’

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia

17:35 Mitt Romney attacks Donald Trump ahead of GOP debate

2:52 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi Premiere

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions