New House GOP health bill could weaken consumer protections to win conservative votes

17:35 Mitt Romney attacks Donald Trump ahead of GOP debate Pause

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."

3:34 Boxer filibusters a bill rider she calls 'awful'

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama wish you a Merry Christmas from the White House

1:52 High deductible means big bills for single mom

1:13 Rep. Pelosi says GOP should've taken time to develop health care bill

0:32 Pelosi: Democrats must be unified

11:15 Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream