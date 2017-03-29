Trump order could ease restrictions on oil and gas drilling in some national parks

1:13 Rep. Pelosi says GOP should've taken time to develop health care bill Pause

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘setback’

0:32 Pelosi: Democrats must be unified

1:37 Hurricane Hunters fly into the eye of the storm

11:15 Afghan allies from war on terror struggle to find the American dream

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:38 FBI Director Comey confirms there is no information supporting Trump's wiretapping tweets

1:11 White House: Trump has 'left everything on the field' for health care bill

0:24 Big waves slam Florida's east coast