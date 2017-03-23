Trump USDA pick Perdue pledges to advocate inside White House for farmers

2:20 Vietnam veteran asks Congress to pass Agent Orange benefits bill for 'blue water' sailors Pause

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

1:42 Biden rallies Democrats on anniversary of Affordable Care Act

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the 'opposition party' at CPAC

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election