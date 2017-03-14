Trump’s 2005 tax return surfaces; he paid $38 million on $150 million income

1:49 Donald Trump thanks Florida after winning primary Pause

0:51 Trump calls Buzzfeed 'pile of garbage' and CNN 'fake news'

3:52 Out of the Darkness

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

2:15 Democrats bring guests affected by DACA, immigration ban to joint address

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem'

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

2:32 Nikki Haley sworn in as UN Ambassador