GOP’s Obamacare replacement plans would provide less financial help, analyses show

2:00 Jeff Sessions sworn in as attorney general Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:05 Tillerson: defeating ISIS is a priority, must be 'clear eyed' about Russia

3:11 White House responds to father of slain Navy Seal

1:16 White House on military raid in Yemen: 'It is a successful operation by all standards'

1:30 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare

5:01 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference

2:43 Trump signs executive order on HBCUs

2:11 What you should know from Trump’s first speech to Congress