Russia’s pension money for its veterans escapes scrutiny as it flows into US

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports Pause

1:32 Press Secretary says press should focus more on leaks than Flynn's resignation

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:49 Trump: 'Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails'

2:28 Trump picks Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser

1:53 French officials: Louvre attack was 'terrorist in nature'

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday