Republican leaders tire of Trump drama, but GOP activists close ranks

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign Pause

0:32 Protesters follow Rep. Tom McClintock out of Roseville town hall meeting under police escort

3:36 Treasury Secretary Mnuchin announces Venezuela sanctions

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

1:59 Oroville evacuees given the green light to return home, evacuation warning remains

1:09 These dams loom large in Northern California's water world

0:51 Trump administration eases Russian sanctions to allow U.S. tech exports

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:49 Trump: 'Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 emails'